Corrections Department insists Thaksin’s parole date correct

The Corrections Department insisted on Monday that it had correctly calculated the date for the parole of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on February 18.

The department issued a statement today (August 5) in response to a question raised by former Democrat Party MP Thepthai Senpong, who said on Sunday that Thaksin’s parole should have begun on March 5 and not February 18.

Thepthai quoted Pongsawat Neelayothin, permanent secretary for the Justice Ministry, as saying that Thaksin would complete his one-year jail term on August 31.