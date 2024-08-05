RTSC’s Pirapan names possible Deputy Minister of Finance candidate

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party (RTSC) has written to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin formally expressing the party’s intention regarding the vacant ministerial position within the RTSC quota.
This position became vacant after Krisada Chinavicharana resigned as Deputy Minister of Finance. The party asserts that this position remains within its quota and will handle the replacement internally.
The letter also specifies that the candidate for the vacant position should a cabinet reshuffle occur would be Ekanat Promphan, a party-list MP and the party’s secretary-general, as he has no pending legal cases.
Furthermore, Ekanat has consistently performed well in elections and parliamentary duties.
If Srettha decides to reshuffle the cabinet, the RTSC is thus ready to immediately propose Ekanat’s name, noted Pirapan, who is also deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, in his letter,
The letter was delivered to Srettha on Saturday, August 3.
In June, the Criminal Court acquitted Ekanat of charges related to his role in the protests of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) as its former spokesperson.