Move Forward party might be dissolved, but its former chief remains hopeful

Pannapha Hatthavijit, a 27-year-old market vendor in Bangkok, has been a loyal supporter of Move Forward since it was still Future Forward because she wanted to see something new in Thai politics.

She said she could sense the party’s rising popularity from people around her, and to see thousands of the especially young crowds joining one of the party’s campaign rallies in Bangkok was “so invigorating” for her, so much so that she predicted the party’s victory that came as a surprise to many.

However, the party was denied power after the Senate, installed by a military government that ousted an elected government in 2014, refused to agree to its then-leader Pita’s selection as prime minister. Senators said they opposed Pita because of his intention to enact reforms to the royal defamation law. The party was later removed from a coalition formed with the now-ruling Pheu Thai party and is currently heading the opposition.

These developments show that Thailand is more of a “semi-autocratic country” than a democratic one, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of political science at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

“It means that you can have an election and people can vote, but after that the results (are) manipulated and subverted to serve autocratic forces and establishment preferences,” he said.

When the party failed to become the government, Move Forward voter Pannapha said she was dispirited and she would be disappointed all the same if the party is dissolved or Pita is banned on Wednesday. But that will not be enough to kill off her hope for change.

“Move Forward is not Pita. Move Forward is us, the new generation,” she said. “It’s not over yet.”

That is the spirit that Pita would like his supporters to keep alive. He said, if necessary, the party will ensure a “smooth transition into a new house” or a new party for the rest of its non-executive lawmakers.

He said if the verdict does not come out in their favour, people can be frustrated. He said however that his ultimate goal is that they channel that anger into votes at the ballot box to ensure they eventually win the war, even if they lose this particular battle.

“If they get rid of the party, they get rid of me, but people are still hopeful and returning to the ballots every single time, more and more and more, I think that’s when they lose,” he said.

AP

Photo by Reuters