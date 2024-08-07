Ex-PMs Thaksin, Prayut meet at funeral of Srettha’s late mother

Several political figures attended the funeral of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s late mother on Tuesday, including former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The funeral of Chodchoy Thavisin was held at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawihan in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district. She died of natural causes on July 21 at the age of 95.

HM the King graciously granted royally-sponsored bathing rites on July 30. The king tasked General Surayud Chulanont, president of the Privy Council and former prime minister, as his representative for Tuesday’s cremation ceremony.

During the ceremony, Thaksin and his daughter, Paetongtarn, leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, reportedly approached Prayut to greet him.

Prayut, who has disappeared from the media spotlight, appeared to be in a good mood.

Srettha is the only son of Chodchoy. His father, Amnuay Thavisin, died when Srettha was three and Chodchoy raised him on her own. Srettha grew up to be a successful property developer before entering politics under the Pheu Thai banner and becoming the country’s 30th prime minister on August 22 last year.

Thaksin, Thailand’s 23rd premier, is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. He returned to the country on August 22 last year after 15 years in self-imposed exile following the military-led coup that ousted his caretaker government in 2006.

Prayut, the 29th prime minister, seized power in the 2014 military coup and served until 2023. The coup ousted the caretaker government of Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s younger sister who is still in exile abroad.