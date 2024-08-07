Srettha rejects rumours of big bribes being offered to MFP MPs

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday that he was unaware of rumoured attempts to persuade Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs to shift alliances.

Rumours say political parties may even have offered some MPs as much as 30 million baht to move to their parties.

Move Forward, which is the opposition leader, is awaiting a Constitutional Court verdict that can result in the party’s dissolution. The verdict is expected to be issued on Wednesday evening.

Election Commission (EC) filed a case against MFP accusing it of violating the Political Party Act in a manner than can be seen as a move to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy as well as a hostile act against the monarchy. Over the past weeks, rumours have surfaced that large political parties were trying to bribe Move Forward MPs into joining their party in case MFP is ordered disbanded.

Move Forward MP from Chachoengsao Jirat Thongsuwan claimed that a person in a ministerial position has proposed up to 30 million baht for each MFP MP who agrees to join their party.

“I am not aware of such attempts to buy off MPs, which is a wrongful action,” Srettha said. “I am not sure if this claim is true or not, but I urge those who have evidence to come forward so legal actions can be taken.”