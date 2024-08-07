Move Forward executives will lose their electoral rights for 10 years

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that the Move Forward had taken actions deemed to be an attempt to topple the country’s constitutional monarchy and a hostile act against the monarchy, and ordered the dissolution of the party.

The Election Commission (EC) in its petition had cited the charter court’s January 31 ruling in petitioning for dissolution of the party and a ban on its executives.

The EC claimed Move Forward had violated the organic law on political parties by pledging to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code, or the draconian lese majeste law. It claimed moves to amend the law could be seen as an act of hostility against the monarchy and a move to overthrow it.