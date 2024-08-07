Move Forward executives will lose their electoral rights for 10 years

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 07, 2024

Eleven executives of the Move Forward Party will lose their electoral rights, and are prohibited from registering or helping establish a new political party for 10 years.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that the Move Forward had taken actions deemed to be an attempt to topple the country’s constitutional monarchy and a hostile act against the monarchy, and ordered the dissolution of the party. 

The Election Commission (EC) in its petition had cited the charter court’s January 31 ruling in petitioning for dissolution of the party and a ban on its executives. 

The EC claimed Move Forward had violated the organic law on political parties by pledging to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code, or the draconian lese majeste law. It claimed moves to amend the law could be seen as an act of hostility against the monarchy and a move to overthrow it.  

Among the 11 Move Forward executives are five party-list MPs – Pita Limjaroenrat, Chaithawat Tulathon, Bencha Saengchantra, Suthep U-on and Apichart Sirisunthon. The party’s 143 remaining MPs have 60 days to find a new party or lose their MP status.

The by-election in Phitsanulok Constituency 1 must be held to replace former Move Forward constitutional MP Padipat Suntiphada, who moved to the Fair Party.

Meanwhile, 44 Move Forward MPs who signed the proposal to amend the lese majeste law of the criminal code would face prosecution, which is currently under the National Anti-Corruption Commission's consideration.

Here is a list of the banned Move Forward executive committee members:

  1. Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader and chief adviser
  2. Chaithawat Tulathon, leader and former secretary-general
  3. Bencha Saengchantra, party-list MP
  4. Suthep U-on, party-list MP
  5. Apichart Sirisunthon, party-list MP
  6. Padipat Santipada, former constituency MP
  7. Nathipat Kulsettasit, party treasurer
  8. Nakornpong Supanimittrakul, party member registrar
  9. Somchai Fangchalachit, party executive committee
  10. Amornrat Chokpamitkul, party executive committee
  11. Abhisit Promrit, party executive committee
