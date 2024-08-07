Move Forward executives will lose their electoral rights for 10 years

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that the Move Forward had taken actions deemed to be an attempt to topple the country’s constitutional monarchy and a hostile act against the monarchy, and ordered the dissolution of the party.
The Election Commission (EC) in its petition had cited the charter court’s January 31 ruling in petitioning for dissolution of the party and a ban on its executives.
The EC claimed Move Forward had violated the organic law on political parties by pledging to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code, or the draconian lese majeste law. It claimed moves to amend the law could be seen as an act of hostility against the monarchy and a move to overthrow it.
Among the 11 Move Forward executives are five party-list MPs – Pita Limjaroenrat, Chaithawat Tulathon, Bencha Saengchantra, Suthep U-on and Apichart Sirisunthon. The party’s 143 remaining MPs have 60 days to find a new party or lose their MP status.
The by-election in Phitsanulok Constituency 1 must be held to replace former Move Forward constitutional MP Padipat Suntiphada, who moved to the Fair Party.
Meanwhile, 44 Move Forward MPs who signed the proposal to amend the lese majeste law of the criminal code would face prosecution, which is currently under the National Anti-Corruption Commission's consideration.
Here is a list of the banned Move Forward executive committee members: