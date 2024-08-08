US ‘deeply concerned’ over MFP dissolution

The US State Department has expressed deep concern at Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruling ordering the dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP), and the banning of 11 of its leaders from politics.
“This decision disenfranchises the more than 14 million Thais who voted for the Move Forward Party in the May 2023 election and raises questions about their representation within Thailand’s electoral system,” noted a statement read by spokesperson Matthew Miller.
“The Constitutional Court’s decision also jeopardises Thailand’s democratic progress and runs counter to the aspirations of the Thai people for a strong, democratic future.”
The statement noted that inclusive political participation strengthens social cohesion and is a critical component of resilient national institutions.
“The US does not take a position in support of any political party, but as a close ally and friend, we urge Thailand to take actions to ensure fully inclusive political participation, and to protect democracy and the freedoms of association and expression,” it read.
The Constitutional Court verdict was delivered on Wednesday in a case filed by the Election Commission over the party’s election campaign to amend Section 112 of the Penal Code, the lese majesté law.
MFP was found guilty of violating the Political Party Act through actions that could be seen as an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system of government, as well as a hostile act against the monarchy.
Besides disbanding the party, the court also revoked the electoral rights of the party's 11 executive committee members and banned them from founding or participating in new political parties for the next 10 years. The ban includes the party's prime ministerial candidate and former leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
Move Forward won 151 MP seats in the May 2023 general election, 10 seats more than second-placed Pheu Thai Party. The latter went on to form a government coalition after Pita failed to secure a majority of votes to be the Prime Minister from the upper and lower houses.