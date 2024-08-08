Move Forward’s dissolution impacts western investor confidence: FTI

The Federation of Thai Industries’ president said on Thursday that the dissolution of the Move Forward Party will affect the confidence of investors from the West.

FTI chief Kriangkrai Thiennukul said the Constitutional Court’s decision on Wednesday to dissolve the party most certainly affected the confidence of investors, especially those from the West, as Europe and North America attach importance to political liberty.

The European Union said on Wednesday that the court’s decision to dissolve Thailand’s main opposition party harmed the country’s democratic openness.

"The decision by the Constitutional Court of Thailand to dissolve another major political party, the Move Forward Party, is a setback for political pluralism in Thailand," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.