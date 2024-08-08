Sirikanya to lead new iteration of Move Forward after party dissolved

MPs from the dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) will transfer to a new party on Friday, according to Sirikanya Tansakul, who is set to lead the third iteration of the party.
Sirikanya, a list MP, was speaking after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday dissolved the 2023 election-winner on charges of attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy with its push to amend the lese majeste law (Article 112). The 43-year-old economist is not among the 11 MFP executives who received 10-year political bans on Wednesday.
A senior MFP source confirmed its MPs would move to the Thinkakhao Chaovilai Party (TKCV). A total of 142 MPs are looking for a new home after the main opposition party was disbanded.
Three names are reportedly being considered for party No 2, or secretary-general: Sarayut Jailak, former MFP director, and list MPs Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut.
Natthaphong appears to be a favourite as he is well-regarded among the party’s MPs and has played significant roles in Parliament and establishing MFP social media groups like "Kao Geek".
A new party executive committee is yet to be selected, with some MPs concerned that becoming executives would make them targets for political bans if the new party is disqualified. Some MPs have quipped that cheering for MPs to join the executive committee is like placing a curse on them.
The party’s first iteration, Future Forward, was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2020 after coming third in the 2019 election.
Move Forward Party MPs will announce their switch to the new party at the Thai Summit Building in Bangkok on Friday, according to a senior MFP source. Members of the public will be able to apply for party membership at Bangkok’s Stadium One Building starting on Saturday.