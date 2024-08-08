Sirikanya to lead new iteration of Move Forward after party dissolved

A senior MFP source confirmed its MPs would move to the Thinkakhao Chaovilai Party (TKCV). A total of 142 MPs are looking for a new home after the main opposition party was disbanded.

Three names are reportedly being considered for party No 2, or secretary-general: Sarayut Jailak, former MFP director, and list MPs Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut.

Natthaphong appears to be a favourite as he is well-regarded among the party’s MPs and has played significant roles in Parliament and establishing MFP social media groups like "Kao Geek".

A new party executive committee is yet to be selected, with some MPs concerned that becoming executives would make them targets for political bans if the new party is disqualified. Some MPs have quipped that cheering for MPs to join the executive committee is like placing a curse on them.