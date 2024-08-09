Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut: The tech whiz leading new People’s Party

After the Move Forward Party (MFP) was dissolved by court order on Wednesday, it has risen again as People’s Party (PP), with MFP party-list MP Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut chosen to lead it.

The new party and leader were announced on Friday at a meeting of MFP members at the Thai Summit Tower in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.

Here is a brief introduction of Natthaphong and a glimpse of his political journey.

The 37-year-old, nicknamed Teng, is the fourth son of real-estate tycoon Suchart Ruengpanyawut, who is the managing director of Chanunthorn Development Group and president of Ruengpanya Kehakran Ltd.

Suchart’s companies develop luxury houses, condominiums and townhomes mostly in the Thonburi area of Bangkok.

Natthaphong completed his bachelor’s in computer engineering at Chulalongkorn University and opened the software firm, Absolute Management Solutions Co Ltd, upon graduation.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the now-defunct Future Forward Party (FFP), later entrusted Natthaphong with the job of overseeing the party’s online platform – a job he continued when the party reincarnated as Move Forward Party.