Ultra-royalist group protests against US reaction to charter court ruling

They were reacting to the US State Department expressing deep concern at Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruling ordering the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, and the banning of 11 of its leaders from politics on Thursday.
“This decision disenfranchises the more than 14 million Thais who voted for the Move Forward Party in the May 2023 election and raises questions about their representation within Thailand’s electoral system,” noted a statement read by spokesperson Matthew Miller.
“The Constitutional Court’s decision also jeopardises Thailand’s democratic progress and runs counter to the aspirations of the Thai people for a strong, democratic future.”
The statement noted that inclusive political participation strengthens social cohesion and is a critical component of resilient national institutions.
Ultra-royalist group core member Anon Klinkaew hit back over the statement, saying the US State Department’s move to express its opinion about Thai people reflects bad diplomatic manners.
“Although ambassadors from many countries can observe the Constitutional Court ruling on the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, that does not mean they can launch statements or express opinions that interfere with Thailand's internal affairs and the Constitutional Court’s authority,” he said.
The ultra-royalist group sought to submit a letter to US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec, calling on the embassy to review its diplomatic role, duty and etiquette.
The group demanded the embassy to issue a statement on its online platforms apologising to the Thai people for interfering in Thailand's internal affairs and the Constitutional Court’s authority.
An embassy official declined to accept the letter, and asked the group to submit it to the Foreign Ministry. The group intends to submit the letter to the ministry later.
The Constitutional Court verdict on Wednesday ruled on a petition filed by the Election Commission seeking dissolution of the Move Forward Party over its election campaign to amend Section 112 of the Penal Code, the lese majesté law.
The court ruled Move Forward guilty of violating the Political Party Act through actions that could be seen as an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system of government, as well as a hostile act against the monarchy.
Besides disbanding the party, the court also revoked the electoral rights of the party's 11 executive committee members and banned them from founding or participating in new political parties for the next 10 years. The ban includes the party's prime ministerial candidate and former leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
Move Forward won 151 MP seats in the May 2023 general election, 10 seats more than second-placed Pheu Thai Party. The latter went on to form a coalition government after Pita failed to secure a majority of votes to be the prime minister from the upper and lower houses.