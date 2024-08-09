Ultra-royalist group protests against US reaction to charter court ruling

They were reacting to the US State Department expressing deep concern at Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruling ordering the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, and the banning of 11 of its leaders from politics on Thursday.

“This decision disenfranchises the more than 14 million Thais who voted for the Move Forward Party in the May 2023 election and raises questions about their representation within Thailand’s electoral system,” noted a statement read by spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“The Constitutional Court’s decision also jeopardises Thailand’s democratic progress and runs counter to the aspirations of the Thai people for a strong, democratic future.”

The statement noted that inclusive political participation strengthens social cohesion and is a critical component of resilient national institutions.