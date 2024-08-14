PM appears relaxed as he jokes with reporters at Government House

When asked if he had any concerns, Srettha replied that he was worried about everything all the time but pointed out that the verdict in the case against him for allegedly breaching the Constitution and the code of ethics was no longer in his hands and should proceed according to the judicial process, as he had stated before.

He confirmed that he would continue to work as usual. At noon, he plans to visit the Ploenchit Underpass Market in the Pathumwan District. He is interested in utilising the vast space under the expressway for recreational purposes or creating opportunities for people to open shops at reasonable rent to supplement their income.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt had previously invited him to visit, and he decided to go today because he believes it’s a good initiative. He intends to instruct the Ministry of Transport and the Expressway Authority of Thailand to develop similar spaces in other areas.