A real estate mogul’s rapid rise to Thailand\'s 30th PM and downfall

Personal life
Born on February 15, 1962, Srettha, also known by his nickname Nid, is the only child of Captain Amnuay Thavisin and Chodchoy Thavisin (née Jutrakul).
Education
Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts, USA.
Master's degree in Finance from Claremont Graduate School, California, USA.
Family
He is married to Dr Pakpilai Thavisin and they have three children: Nop (Napat Thavisin), Naeb (Waratt Thavisin), and Nub (Chananda Thavisin).
Career
After completing his master's degree in 1986, he worked for Procter & Gamble, a major multinational FMCG company, for four years. He then joined Sansiri Co Ltd, which later became Sansiri Public Co Ltd, where he served as chief executive officer.
In 2022, he resigned from all positions at Sansiri, including as chairman and managing director, effective April 3, 2023.
Political career
November 2022: Became a member of the Pheu Thai Party
March 2023: Appointed as the party's chief adviser
April 2023: Pheu Thai Party nominated him for the position of prime minister.
August 23, 2023: Officially appointed as Thailand's 30th prime minister by royal decree.
May 15, 2024: 40 senators petition the Constitutional Court to review Srettha's qualification to remain prime minister, as well as that of then Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, Phichit Chuenban.
August 14, 2024: The Constitutional Court rules 5 to 4 to remove Srettha from the position of prime minister.