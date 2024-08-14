A real estate mogul’s rapid rise to Thailand\'s 30th PM and downfall

Personal life

Born on February 15, 1962, Srettha, also known by his nickname Nid, is the only child of Captain Amnuay Thavisin and Chodchoy Thavisin (née Jutrakul).

Education

Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts, USA.

Master's degree in Finance from Claremont Graduate School, California, USA.

Family

He is married to Dr Pakpilai Thavisin and they have three children: Nop (Napat Thavisin), Naeb (Waratt Thavisin), and Nub (Chananda Thavisin).