Thai Parliament to meet Aug 16 to elect new PM after Srettha’s ouster

“It’s a negative surprise. It is a direct risk to the economy,” said Nuttachart Mekmasin, a strategist at Trinity Securities, outlining key policies including a 500 billion baht cash handout plan that may be stalled.

“Consumer and business confidence will be affected,” he said, “Spending and investment will slow down until the next government is formed.”

The government has estimated growth of just 2.7 % for 2024, lagging regional peers, while Thailand has been Asia’s worst-performing market.

The index slipped 1.29 % after the court decision, before recovering to close 0.4 % down.

Srettha’s Pheu Thai and its predecessors have borne the brunt of Thailand’s turmoil, with two of its governments removed by coups in a long-running grudge match between the party’s founders, the billionaire Shinawatra family, and their rivals in the conservative establishment and royalist military.

“I am saddened to leave as a prime minister who was found to be unethical,” Srettha told reporters at Government House. “I performed my duties with integrity and honesty.”

Deputy Premier Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to take over as caretaker prime minister.

The ruling could rock a fragile truce between political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra and his enemies among the conservative elite and military old guard, which enabled the tycoon’s return from 15 years of self-exile in 2023 and ally Srettha to become premier the same day.

Srettha had maintained his appointment of former Shinawatra lawyer Pichit Chuenban, who was briefly imprisoned for contempt of court in 2008 over an alleged attempt to bribe court staff, was above board.

The bribery allegation was never proven, and Pichit resigned in May.

According to some political experts, it is likely Pheu Thai would still have the clout to lead the next administration, after a period of horse-trading and uncertainty over who will be in charge.

“The coalition remains united,” said Burapha University’s Faculty of Political Science and Law deputy dean Olarn Thinbangtieo. “There may be some impact on confidence, but that would be in the short term.”

The next premier would need to have been nominated a prime ministerial candidate by their parties prior to the 2023 election, with Thaksin’s 37-year-old daughter and party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra among Pheu Thai’s options.

If successful, she would be Thailand’s third Shinawatra premier after Thaksin and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra.

Other potential candidates include Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and Prawit Wongsuwan, an influential former army chief who was involved in the last two coups.

The Straits Times

Asia News Network