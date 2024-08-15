Family affair: Thailand's Paetongtarn Shinawatra vies for PM

Into this breech will step in an untested Paetongtarn, who has never held an elected government position and has no administrative experience.

"She will be under scrutiny. She will be under a lot of pressure," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University.

"She will have to rely on her father."

FATHER'S LONG SHADOW

Paetongtarn spent her childhood steeped in the country's tumultuous politics as an ambitious Thaksin charted a meteoritic rise to wealth and then launched the Thai Rak Thai Party in 1998.

"When I was eight-years-old, my father entered politics. Since that day, my life has also been intertwined with politics," she said at a speech in March.

Thaksin found his way to the premiership by 2001, and expanded spending on healthcare, rural development and farming subsidies - dubbed "Thaksinomics" for the poor.

He was ejected by a military coup in 2006.

Entering university in Thailand after his unceremonious exit, Paetongtarn - also known by her nickname Ung Ing - described those years as some of her toughest, when she was also accused of cheating.

"At times, I would see pictures of my father pinned to the wall, crossed out and drawn on," she said in her March speech.

"At the age of 20, being surrounded by hate was very difficult to overcome."

In less than two decades from that point, Paetongtarn, who is married and has two children, found herself as the face of her family-backed Pheu Thai party last year and one of its three prime ministerial candidates.

Last October, after the Pheu Thai navigated a circuitous route to forming the government, she was anointed the party's leader.

"Pheu Thai will continue with its important mission in improving people's livelihood," she declared before hundreds of party members.

Paetongtarn's relative inexperience has occasionally shown through.

In May, amid bickering between Srettha's administration and the Bank of Thailand over interest rates, she said the central bank's independence was an "obstacle" in resolving economic problems, drawing criticism.

If she makes it to the corner office of Bangkok's Venetian Gothic Government House, Paetongtarn will likely have the guiding hand of her father to support her - like he always has.

"I consult with my father on all issues, whether on private matters or about work, since I was young," Paetongtarn told Reuters last year.

"He has done this before. He was a prime minister."

