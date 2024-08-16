Big Joke’s fall: Fastest rising ‘cat with 9 lives’ finally ousted

The Royal Gazette published a royal command on Thursday removing deputy Royal Thai Police chief Pol General Surachet Hakparn from office.
The announcement came after then-prime minister Srettha Thavisin submitted Surachet’s name for removal in response to a ruling by the Committee for the Protection of the Police Moral Integrity System. The committee had found Surachet’s earlier suspension justified due to severe disciplinary violations, specifically his alleged involvement with an “online gambling network”.
Surachet, widely known as “Big Joke”, was born in Songkhla province on October 29, 1970. He completed a bachelor’s in public administration at the Police Cadet Academy and earned a master’s in criminology and justice administration from Mahidol University. He then obtained a doctorate in philosophy in public administration at Eastern Asia University and another in philosophy in criminology at Mahidol University.
Surachet’s career in the police force began in 1994 as a police sub-lieutenant. His rapid rise through the ranks saw him become a police major general in 2015 at 42, making him the youngest police general in the history of the Royal Thai Police. By 48, he had risen to the rank of police lieutenant general, setting yet another milestone.
However, his meteoric rise was not without turbulence. On April 5, 2019, Surachet was transferred to the National Police Operation Centre. Four days later, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, then chief of the National Council for Peace and Order, ordered his transfer to a desk job at the Prime Minister’s Office. Then in 2021, Prayut reassigned him to the Royal Thai Police, where he served as assistant commissioner and then deputy commissioner.
The latest chapter in Surachet’s tumultuous career unfolded on March 20 this year, when Srettha sent him back to a desk job at the PM’s Office following a dispute with the National Police chief, Pol General Torsak Sukvimol.
Later he was returned to the police force, but not as deputy commissioner. Instead, he was given “temporary leave” from his duties.
Surachet faced many challenges and controversies during his career. For instance, he was hounded by complaints and investigations while working as chief of the anti-human trafficking division, but he managed to clear his name every time.
His rapid rise in the ranks and nicknames like “junior police commissioner” was attributed to his “friendship” with senior figures like Prawit Wongsuwan.
However, his past successes and significant influence in the police force do not seem to help this “cat with nine lives”. It does not look like Surachet will recover from his latest setback.
It appears this departure truly closes the chapter on Surachet’s much-storied career at the Royal Thai Police.