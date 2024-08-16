Big Joke’s fall: Fastest rising ‘cat with 9 lives’ finally ousted

Surachet’s career in the police force began in 1994 as a police sub-lieutenant. His rapid rise through the ranks saw him become a police major general in 2015 at 42, making him the youngest police general in the history of the Royal Thai Police. By 48, he had risen to the rank of police lieutenant general, setting yet another milestone.

However, his meteoric rise was not without turbulence. On April 5, 2019, Surachet was transferred to the National Police Operation Centre. Four days later, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, then chief of the National Council for Peace and Order, ordered his transfer to a desk job at the Prime Minister’s Office. Then in 2021, Prayut reassigned him to the Royal Thai Police, where he served as assistant commissioner and then deputy commissioner.

The latest chapter in Surachet’s tumultuous career unfolded on March 20 this year, when Srettha sent him back to a desk job at the PM’s Office following a dispute with the National Police chief, Pol General Torsak Sukvimol.

Later he was returned to the police force, but not as deputy commissioner. Instead, he was given “temporary leave” from his duties.