Paetongtarn vows to continue ‘major economic stimulus measures’

She said her government would continue measures to suppress drug trafficking and continue to improve the services of the 30-baht universal health-care programme that would make it more convenient for Thais to receive treatment.

She added that her government would also continue to implement policies to push Thailand’s soft power.

Paetongtarn said although she had not been prepared to lead the government, she would serve the people with “readiness and willingness as best as I can”.

Paetongtarn thanked MPs and coalition partners for entrusting her to lead the government.

“I would like to thank the most important power, the people’s power, who elected me and who didn’t elect me. I promise I’ll carry out my duty to the best without discrimination,” Paetongtarn concluded.

Meanwhile, the Super Poll of Mahidol University’s Public Health Faculty announced results of its latest survey, which found that most Thais would like the new government to speed up solving economic woes and bread-and-butter issues.

The Super Poll conducted the survey on Friday and Saturday among 1,054 respondents from various occupations nationwide.

Asked what urgent issues they would like to the Paetongtarn government to address (more than one answer allowed), the respondents replied:

- 74.5%: Economic woes and bread and butter issues

- 46.5%: Call-centre scams

- 42.1%: Debt in the financial and banking system

- 41.9%: Debt outside the financial and banking system

- 36.9%: Crimes and public safety

- 36.2%: Lack of funds and loans for SMEs

- 34.4%: Narcotics

- 12%: Others

The Super Poll announced that 46.1% of respondents support Paetongtarn’s premiership and 26.4% disagreed with her leadership, while 27.5% had no comment.

Asked whether they have confidence that the new prime minister can address the people’s hardship, 51.7% said “Yes” and 48.3% said “No”.

