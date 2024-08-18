Paetongtarn denies ‘dad’ ordering end of digital wallet scheme

She added that Thaksin did not want any post in the government but she said it would be best for him to use his vision to help the country without causing her government to be in legal trouble.

When a reporter asked her to confirm reports that her father had ordered her to leave the Wongsuwan family out of her Cabinet, Paetongtarn denied the report.

“Honesty, I have never heard Dad saying [that],” Paetongtarn replied.

She added that it would be too soon to talk about her Cabinet lineup as she had not yet discussed it with coalition partners.

She said she realised some resented that she rode to the premiership thanks to the clout wielded by her father and that she was too young and inexperienced to run the country. She said she would do her best by coordinating with coalition partners and she would respect the competence of others and would seek advice from experienced persons.

“I really believe that no one will be able to achieve major work on her own alone,” Paetongtarn said.

Asked whether she feared her government would face a coup like those of her father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra and would face lawsuits later, she replied: “No one wants to face that. Dad and my aunt didn’t want it that way. I intend to undertake my responsibility to the best.”

She added that it was just a coincidence that her father got a royal pardon to end his jail term when she got a royal command to appoint her as prime minister.

“I consider it the highest honour for Dad to receive the royal pardon. Now, I and the family appreciate the highest royal kindness,” Paetongtarn said to the applause of Pheu Thai MPs and caretaker ministers.

A foreign reporter asked about her government’s policies and she replied that she would continue the policies of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and would try to create confidence in the country among the international community.

She also replied to the foreign reporter that she would seek advice from Thaksin in accordance with his experience and expertise.

At the end of the press conference, Paetongtarn walked over to Srettha, who was standing among caretaker ministers, and made a sign of a fist touching Srettha’s fist.

Paetongtarn excused herself to leave the press-conference room at 11.50am.

While she was leaving, reporters shouted to ask whether her Cabinet list would be completed this week. Paetongtarn declined to answer and said: “No more interviews.”

Meanwhile, sources said Paetongtarn’s team would hold a meeting on Monday on the Cabinet list and preparations for the government’s work.

