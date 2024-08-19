Pheu Thai Party to submit Cabinet list amid coalition uncertainty

However, the source said, the new line-up will depend very much on the Wongsuwon family’s decision on whether they want to remain in the coalition led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The source indicated that there have been several signs of dissatisfaction, including coalition partner Palang Pracharath Party leader Prawit Wongsuwon supporting the 40 senators’ petition to oust former prime minister Srettha Thavisin. Last week, the Constitutional Court voted 5:4 to remove Srettha from office, citing a lack of integrity because he decided to appoint an unqualified person to the Cabinet.
In an interview with Nation TV on Monday, Prawit indicated that his party will remain in the coalition. He also said that he was not able to vote for Paetongtarn as prime minister last Friday because he was attending an event welcoming athletes from the Paris Olympics.