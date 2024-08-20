New cabinet to continue Srettha’s projects, Pheu Thai says

The new cabinet under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is still a Pheu Thai-led government and will seamlessly continue ongoing programmes started by former PM Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party source said on Monday.

Paetongtarn, who was sworn in as 31st PM on Sunday, called a meeting with party executives and strategy teams at Pheu Thai headquarters on Monday, with Srettha also attending the session.

Srettha last week was removed as PM by the Constitutional Court’s order, citing a lack of integrity after he had appointed an unqualified person to the Cabinet.

The source said the meeting explored the progress of projects that the government under Srettha has carried out in the past year, with focus on flagship campaigns like the digital wallet that aim to stimulate the economy.

The source added that Paetongtarn is working to make sure that the scheme’s framework is within the fiscal discipline, and is considering suggestions made by several parties.