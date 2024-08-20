Caretaker Cabinet reappoints Prommin as PM sec-gen

The caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday reappointed Prommin Lertsuridej as PM secretary-general to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Prommin had also held this position during former PM Srettha Thavisin’s short-lived tenure.

The meeting, chaired by caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai, resolved to appoint Prommin to serve the new premier as her secretary-general.

Prommin’s appointment was proposed by the Cabinet Secretariat and it went into immediate effect.