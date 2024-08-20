Caretaker Cabinet reappoints Prommin as PM sec-gen

The caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday reappointed Prommin Lertsuridej as PM secretary-general to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Prommin had also held this position during former PM Srettha Thavisin’s short-lived tenure.
The meeting, chaired by caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai, resolved to appoint Prommin to serve the new premier as her secretary-general.
Prommin’s appointment was proposed by the Cabinet Secretariat and it went into immediate effect.
The caretaker Cabinet also acknowledged the appointment of Wisut Chainrun as the head of the coalition coordination committee on parliamentary affairs for the Paetongtarn government for the sake of continuity.
Wisut also served as chief coalition whip under the Srettha government.