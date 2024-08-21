'We're going nowhere' - Thai opposition figure says court interventions must stop

Pita Limjaroenrat, whose now-defunct Move Forward Party was blocked from forming a government last year, said a 10-year political ban would not weaken his resolve to lead Thailand and start major reforms, including stopping independent institutions from being politicised.

Thailand has been trapped in a tumultuous two-decade cycle, of coups and court rulings that have toppled multiple governments, as part of a power struggle between popularly elected parties and an influential establishment with powerful connections in the military and key institutions.

"It's back to square one and nothing has been achieved for the people," Pita told Reuters, reflecting on upheaval that saw Move Forward dissolved and Srettha Thavisin dismissed as premier in the space of a week, both by the same court.

"We confuse movement with progress," he said. "It's almost like we're going around in circles and we're thinking we're going somewhere but actually we're going nowhere."