Powerful people control most political parties, say most Thais

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2024

A recent survey found that more than 69% of respondents do not trust the government to act in the country’s best interests

An opinion survey conducted by the Institute of Future Studies for Development (IFD) found that most Thais believe that political parties are under the control of powerful people.

The survey, conducted from August 17 to 20, covered 1,251 respondents aged 18 and above from across the country.

Their response to the question of whether they believed the eight main parties in Thailand were under powerful people’s control was:

  • Pheu Thai Party: Yes 94%, No 6%
  • Bhumjaithai Party: Yes 92.57%, No 7.43%
  • United Thai Nation Party: Yes
  • 85.94%, No 14.06%
  • Palang Pracharath Party: Yes 85.83%,
  • No 14.17%
  • Chart Thai Pattana Party: Yes
  • 83.38%, No 16.62%
  • Democrat Party: Yes 82.20%, No 17.80%
  • Prachachart Party: Yes 81.14%, No 18.86%
  • People’s Party: Yes 68.07%, No 31.93%

Asked if they believe government decisions are influenced by people in power:

  • Yes: 55.94%
  • Not sure: 35.82%
  • No: 8.24%

As for whether they trust the government will do the right things that are beneficial to the country, they replied:

  • No: 69.32%
  • Yes: 30.68%



 

