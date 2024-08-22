Powerful people control most political parties, say most Thais

An opinion survey conducted by the Institute of Future Studies for Development (IFD) found that most Thais believe that political parties are under the control of powerful people.
The survey, conducted from August 17 to 20, covered 1,251 respondents aged 18 and above from across the country.
Their response to the question of whether they believed the eight main parties in Thailand were under powerful people’s control was:
Asked if they believe government decisions are influenced by people in power:
As for whether they trust the government will do the right things that are beneficial to the country, they replied: