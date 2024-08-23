Former PM discusses politics and more in exclusive interview

The former PM firmly believes that the Pheu Thai Party will defeat the People’s Party in the next election. “Pheu Thai has a high chance of coming in first,” he said. “The People’s Party aims for equality on the same level, but that’s impossible in Thai society. They operate within a political context, while Pheu Thai focuses on economic reform and creating equal opportunities for the people. They emphasise status; we emphasise opportunities.”

As for the conflict with General Prawit Wongsuwan, Thaksin explained that the rift began years ago when Prawit applied to be the chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), but he opposed it because Prawit was a military man and likely lacked legal knowledge. Prawit had been angry at him ever since.

“I would like to tell Prawit that we are both older now and should listen to some teachings of Dharma to calm the mind and bring peace.”

So what role will he play now that his daughter, Paetongtarn, has become Prime Minister? “I will help by offering ideas and suggestions, but the decision-making is up to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet,” he said, adding that if he sees something that needs improvement or if he feels there’s a direction the country should take, he will share his thoughts, but the decisions are not his to make. “I can’t just ignore the country’s issues, whether or not my daughter is the Prime Minister.”

He does not think a coup, like the ones that ousted him and then his sister Yingluck, is likely, pointing out that there are now many mechanisms in place. “I’m confident that Paetongtarn will be 100% safe.”

