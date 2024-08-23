Former PM discusses politics and more in exclusive interview

Speaking in an exclusive interview during the Nation Group-hosted “Vision For Thailand” event on Thursday (August 22) at Siam Paragon’s Paragon Hall, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra insisted no agreements had been made prior to his return to Thailand in August 2023 after 17 years in exile.
“There was no agreement with anyone. Making a deal with me would be a waste of time. But I must admit that I love my country and missed my grandchildren. And I wanted to return. Ultimately, I made the decision and coordinated with the government to inform them of my return.”
When asked if Thai politics had changed significantly during his long absence, Thaksin replied: “Thai politics has changed a lot. After the first and second coups, the drafting of the constitution clearly intended to weaken politics because they [the military] feared strong political power, like during my time as Prime Minister. Historically, no one has ever won a second term and then won again. They didn’t want that to happen.”
Referring to the issues of the constitution and independent organisations, Thaksin was clear, saying: “There are many problems that need significant revision. It’s time to amend the constitution to restore democracy to the Thai people. In principle, democracy is based on three pillars: the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches. It should be limited to these three, but now it’s expanded beyond that.
“We need to reconsider the laws that allow independent organisations to write their own regulations. This raises questions about whether the judiciary is exercising too much power, more than it should,” he added.
“Someone from the Move Forward Party once asked me if their party would be dissolved. I told them; “Just for being disliked, I had to stay abroad for 17 years, and three of my parties were dissolved. What do you think will happen to your party?” Thaksin remarked.
When asked if the Pheu Thai Party would have formed a government with the Move Forward Party after the last election if there hadn’t been an issue with Article 112, the lese-majesté law, Thaksin responded, “It would have been settled already if not for Article 112. But because of Article 112, it became impossible.”
The former PM firmly believes that the Pheu Thai Party will defeat the People’s Party in the next election. “Pheu Thai has a high chance of coming in first,” he said. “The People’s Party aims for equality on the same level, but that’s impossible in Thai society. They operate within a political context, while Pheu Thai focuses on economic reform and creating equal opportunities for the people. They emphasise status; we emphasise opportunities.”
As for the conflict with General Prawit Wongsuwan, Thaksin explained that the rift began years ago when Prawit applied to be the chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), but he opposed it because Prawit was a military man and likely lacked legal knowledge. Prawit had been angry at him ever since.
“I would like to tell Prawit that we are both older now and should listen to some teachings of Dharma to calm the mind and bring peace.”
So what role will he play now that his daughter, Paetongtarn, has become Prime Minister? “I will help by offering ideas and suggestions, but the decision-making is up to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet,” he said, adding that if he sees something that needs improvement or if he feels there’s a direction the country should take, he will share his thoughts, but the decisions are not his to make. “I can’t just ignore the country’s issues, whether or not my daughter is the Prime Minister.”
He does not think a coup, like the ones that ousted him and then his sister Yingluck, is likely, pointing out that there are now many mechanisms in place. “I’m confident that Paetongtarn will be 100% safe.”