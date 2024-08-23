Classic PM’s office furniture returns for Paetongtarn’s arrival

The sofa set and wooden desk previously used in the PM’s office were returned to their original place on Friday in preparation for the arrival of new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Installed during Thaksin Shinawatra’s administration (2001-2006), the furniture was used by subsequent prime ministers until the end of General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure. His successor, Srettha Thavisin, refurnished the office with his own furniture when he took office.

The office is located in the Thai Khu Fah building within the Government House compound.

The Cabinet Secretariat said other office furniture like filing cabinets have remained unchanged since the Thaksin era. Additionally, the guest waiting room and PM’s dressing room, which Srettha had converted into a bedroom for overnight stays, will be restored to its original condition.

Paetongtarn, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, was sworn in as Thailand’s 31st prime minister on August 18 after Srettha was removed from office by the Constitutional Court over issues of integrity.

She is Thailand’s youngest premier at 38 and the third Shinawatra to hold office after her father and aunt Yingluck Shinawatra (2011-2014).

