Four prospective candidates for new cabinet need careful vetting

The first is Chada Thaiseth of the Bhumjaithai Party, who has been re-nominated for his previous position, Deputy Minister of Interior. Chada has recently faced heavy criticism due to reports linking those close to him with influential figures.

The issue of Chada's qualifications isn't new; it arose back in 2019 during the formation of the government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha. Initially, Chada was included on the list of ministerial candidates but was rejected by the big players in the government at that time. As a result, Bhumjaithai replaced him with his sister, Mananya Thaiseth.

Even though the Bhumjaithai Party remains confident that all its ministers will remain in their positions, Anutin has stated that the ministers have a responsibility to clarify any concerns. If they can do so, the issue will be resolved; if not, they must adhere to the standards set by the Prime Minister.

The United Thai Nation Party has proposed Ekkanat Prompan, the party's Secretary-General, for the position of Industry Minister. However, his qualifications remain in question due to a past conviction related to the anti-government protests organised by the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC).

Although the Court of Appeal acquitted Ekkanat in June 2024, there is ongoing debate about whether his previous conviction could pose a barrier to his appointment as minister.