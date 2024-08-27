Election Commission set to nullify Pathum Thani PAO results

The Election Commission (EC) has annulled the results of Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation election and ordered a new one, a source of the commission said on Tuesday. The source said the EC should announce the date of the election soon.

Pathum Thani residents voted for their PAO’s CEO on June 30, and Pheu Thai’s candidate Charn Puangphet was unofficially declared the winner. He had garnered slightly more votes than the incumbent Khamronwit Thoopkrachang.

The election results have not been endorsed by the EC yet, and the source believes the commission will give Charn a yellow card instead. The yellow card means Charn can contest in the new election.