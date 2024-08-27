Party of Thailand's new PM drops military-backed party from coalition government

The decision comes after Pheu Thai lawmakers expressed outrage that Palang Pracharat's leader, Prawit Wongsuwon, a general who was involved in coups against Pheu Thai and its predecessor, failed to show up for a parliamentary vote to approve new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

"The Palang Pracharat Party will not be involved in the formation of the government," Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai secretary-general, told Reuters.

Pheu Thai sprang a surprise last year when it reneged on its promise not to work with military-backed parties by allowing Palang Pracharat, which has 40 seats, to join its 11-party coalition.