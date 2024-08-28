Pheu Thai invites Democrat Party to coalition, ending years of rivalry

“The past is the past. Now we’re confident that we wall have the same goal of moving the people and the country to a good direction,” he said, adding that none of the Pheu Thai MPs were against inviting Democrats.

He also expressed confidence that Pheu Thai could work with the Democrats under the leadership of Chalermchai and Det-it, who assumed control of Thailand’s oldest party in December last year.

The victory of Chalermchai and Det-it last year was seen as a move to prepare for a partnership with Pheu Thai – a scenario that prompted former prime minister and ex-Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva to quit politics as well as the party.

As for criticism that both Pheu Thai and the Democrat have betrayed their supporters with this political marriage, Sorawong said the dynamics had shifted. He said the political rivalry between the two parties was not the same after the Democrat’s leadership has changed.

“It’s time for the two parties to work together to solve people’s problems. The country has been on a decline for years now, and it’s time for the two parties to move forward together and leave conflicts and misunderstandings behind,” Sorawong said.

He added that Pheu Thai had also explained this to its red-shirt supporters, who understood well the need for the party to join hands to work for the country.

Sorawong added that the party’s legal team was not worried about the complaint filed by serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who alleged that Paetongtarn had failed to give up the management of her 21 firms before being elected on August 16. Sorawong said this complaint was a non-issue.

Separately, he said, Pheu Thai will later invite Thamanat’s faction to join the coalition, but will not invite Thai Sang Thai Party, which is led by former Pheu Thai executive Sudarat Keyuraphan.

Meanwhile, Det-it told reporters that the Democrat Party was grateful to Pheu Thai for entrusting it with a seat in the coalition. He said he will present the invitation to the Democrat Party’s executive board to make a decision on Thursday.

Reports indicate that three former Democrat leaders – Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan, and Jurin Laksanawisit – are against joining a government led by the longtime rival, Pheu Thai.

Det-it acknowledged the division in opinions within the party but said all MPs and party members will need to comply with the board’s resolution, regardless of the outcome.



