Thaksin’s proposed policies find favour with many

A recent survey by Nation Poll found that around 50% of respondents agreed with 10 out of 15 policies proposed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as strategies to fix Thailand’s sluggish economy.

The poll, conducted in collaboration with the Institute of Future Studies for Development, surveyed the opinions of 1,256 Thais aged over 18 years from all regions of the country from August 26 to 28.

The survey topic focuses on public opinion towards former PM Thaksin’s 15-point strategy to improve Thailand’s economy as outlined at the “Vision for Thailand 2024” event in Bangkok on August 22. The event was broadcast on Nation TV channel 22.

The poll found that around 50% of respondents agreed with 10 of the 15 policies Thaksin proposed. They are: Restructuring household debts, tackling the narcotics problem by reducing number of drug users, tax restructuring, 20-baht fare cap on all electric trains, digital wallet handout focusing on vulnerable groups, pushing Muay Thai as the country’s main soft power, increasing man-made tourist attractions, Nong Khai – Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail, pushing Thailand to be a safe haven for global industrial sectors, promoting the data centre industry, and promoting the production of right-hand drive electric vehicles.