Thaksin’s proposed policies find favour with many

A recent survey by Nation Poll found that around 50% of respondents agreed with 10 out of 15 policies proposed by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as strategies to fix Thailand’s sluggish economy.
The poll, conducted in collaboration with the Institute of Future Studies for Development, surveyed the opinions of 1,256 Thais aged over 18 years from all regions of the country from August 26 to 28.
The survey topic focuses on public opinion towards former PM Thaksin’s 15-point strategy to improve Thailand’s economy as outlined at the “Vision for Thailand 2024” event in Bangkok on August 22. The event was broadcast on Nation TV channel 22.
The poll found that around 50% of respondents agreed with 10 of the 15 policies Thaksin proposed. They are: Restructuring household debts, tackling the narcotics problem by reducing number of drug users, tax restructuring, 20-baht fare cap on all electric trains, digital wallet handout focusing on vulnerable groups, pushing Muay Thai as the country’s main soft power, increasing man-made tourist attractions, Nong Khai – Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail, pushing Thailand to be a safe haven for global industrial sectors, promoting the data centre industry, and promoting the production of right-hand drive electric vehicles.
The five most unpopular policies of Thaksin, according to the poll, are: Allowing foreigners to own land in Thailand via the Treasury Department, reclaiming the coastal area of Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district to create new living space and prevent flooding, monetising the underground economy, sharing marine resources with disputed parties in overlapping areas, and expanding the Vayupak Funds, which make up the bulk of state-owned securities.
On the question “How confident are you that Thailand would progress further after Thaksin proposed his visions?”, 9.32% of respondents said they are most confident, 21.5% are highly confident, 41.4% are moderately confident, 18.78% are less confident, and 9% are least confident.
When asked “How hopeful are you that the new government under the leadership of Thaksin’s daughter PM Paetongtarn would further improve the country?", 10.59% of respondents said they are most hopeful, 18.39% are highly hopeful, 38.06% are moderately hopeful, 20.86% are less hopeful and 12.1% are least hopeful.