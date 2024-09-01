Screening of new Cabinet members expected to be finished this week

PM’s Secretary General Prommin Lertsuridej expressed confidence on Sunday that the scrutiny of qualifications and backgrounds of members of the next Cabinet would be done before the end of this week.

Prommin said the Cabinet Secretariat sent backgrounds of all nominees to the full Council of State to check last week.

Prommin declined to name names of those whose backgrounds were in question.

He said the Council of State, which is chaired by Meechai Ruchuphan, former chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, had already given its replies to the Cabinet Secretariat.