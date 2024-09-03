Eleven members of new cabinet pose ethical dilemma: analyst

Up to 11 potential members on the Cabinet list of the new Pheu Thai-led coalition government could be facing ethical investigations, putting Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a situation where she must be extra careful if she wants her premiership to last to full term, a political analyst told the Nation on Monday.

The analyst said Paetongtarn could face the same fate as her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, who was removed by the Constitutional Court for violating ethical standards in appointing Pichit Chuenban, who had served jail time, as a Cabinet minister.

Among the 11 out of the 36 members facing an ethical dilemma, three are from Pheu Thai Party, three from Bhumjaithai, two from the Democrats, two from a political faction, and one from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, said the analyst, who went on to reveal some of the names.

Five of the 11 are being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) following complaints or allegations, but the anti-graft agency has yet to rule that the cases have merit, with the exception of Pol General Permpoon Chidchob, an incumbent for Education Minister from Bhumjaithai Party.

The analyst said the NACC had ruled that Permpoon had committed a disciplinary offence while he was a deputy national police chief. The allegation said Permpoon failed to object to the police’s decision to drop charges against Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in a fatal hit-and-run incident in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Democrat’s Dech-it Khaothong, the incumbent for Deputy Public Health Minister, is being probed by the NACC for alleged involvement in an oil smuggling case in the South, the analyst said.