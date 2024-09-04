Keeping it in the family: Thamanat hands Cabinet post to brother

Akara Prompow, the younger brother of caretaker Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow, has been granted a Cabinet seat apparently because his older brother has a questionable background.

As per the Cabinet list published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, Akara, a first-timer, has been given the post of deputy agriculture minister.

Born on April 9, 1972, in Phayao, Akara completed his bachelor's degree in mass communications at Ramkhamhaeng University, before doing his master’s on business administration at the TAFE Sydney Institute in Australia.