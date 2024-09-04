Meet Akanat Promphan, Thailand’s new industry minister

The list of 35 new Cabinet members of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, following royal endorsement on Tuesday.

Most of the ministers and deputy ministers have retained the portfolios they held in the previous Cabinet of Srettha Thavisin, but some are newcomers who will hold key ministerial positions for the first time in their political careers.

Among the notable new ministers is Industry Minister Akanat Promphan from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, who will replace caretaker minister Pimpattra Wichaikul after the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

The Nation takes a look at the rise of this 38-year-old politician to holding a key Cabinet position.

Akanat, nicknamed “Khing”, was born on January 12, 1986 in Bangkok as the second son of Pornthep Techapaibul and Srisakul Promphan, who later divorced. His father once served as a deputy minister in the government of Chuan Leekpai, while his mother, the sister of veteran Democrat politician Niphon Promphan, eventually remarried former deputy PM Suthep Thaugsuban.

He attended Saint Gabriel's College in Bangkok until he was 10, after which he studied in Australia and then at Charterhouse School in the United Kingdom. He read engineering, economics and management at St John's College, Oxford, receiving a bachelor's and a master's degree.