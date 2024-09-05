Thaksin appoints trusted aide to shield daughter from armed forces

The sources said Phumtham is also prudent and listens to advice from subordinates. His clout and experience should also earn him respect among senior police and military officers.

Under the previous government, generals preferred to communicate with PM Srettha via Phumtham, who has a better understanding of the armed forces’ structure. Srettha reportedly once summoned the chief of an armed force and ordered him to carry out a duty that was the responsibility of a separate armed force.

Realising that Phumtham was better at handling the armed forces, Srettha put him in charge of military affairs during the latter part of his tenure.

While Phumtham’s official role as defence minister is crucial, his core duty is to help the inexperienced PM run the economy.

As a result, Phumtham will get help in overseeing the military from Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakphanit of the United Thai Nation Party.

Nattapon built a reputation as a capable person under Srettha’s year-long administration. He served as secretary to then defence minister Sutin Klungsang and helped resolve differences between the government and armed forces over Pheu Thai policy. For example, he managed to convince the generals to give up military land for the government to distribute to the poor.

But since Nattapon is not a Pheu Thai member, Thaksin cannot trust the general 100%. As a result, Phumtham has been appointed to supervise Nattapon and ensure that the military poses no threat to Paetongtarn’s leadership.

