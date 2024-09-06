2 deputy interior ministers test positive for Covid-19

Incoming deputy interior ministers Songsak Thongsri and Sabeeda Thaised tested positive for Covid-19 after taking the mandatory RT-PCR test at Government House on Thursday, a government source said.

Both hail from Bhumjaithai Party. Songsak has held this post since 2019, while Sabeeda, the daughter of outgoing deputy interior minister Chada Thaised, is a first-timer.

The source said the two will need to wait until they have kicked the infection and attend a separate swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and 33 members of Cabinet who tested negative for Covid-19 will be granted an audience by His Majesty the King at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at 6.15pm on Friday. There they will take an oath of allegiance to the King.

The source added that the Government House had also postponed the shooting of group photos of the new PM and her Cabinet members. The shoot was initially scheduled for Saturday at the front lawn of the Thai Khu Fah Building in the Government House complex.