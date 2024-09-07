New PM, Cabinet members take group photo at Government House

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and members of the Cabinet on Saturday morning posed for group photos on the front lawn of the Thai Khu Fah Building.

The new PM and her Cabinet on Friday evening officially took office after taking their oath of allegiance in front of Their Majesties the King and Queen at Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

Government House said that after the photo session Paetongtarn would lead the first Cabinet meeting in a special session, with the preparation of the policy statement to be delivered to Parliament next week on the agenda.

During the photo session, Paetongtarn reportedly suggested to ministers to do the ”mini heart” pose with their hands, but officials advised against it, as the ministers were wearing their official attires.

After the session, the PM greeted members of the press and playfully said that she was a newcomer.



