Pheu Thai goes all-out to win Phitsanulok by-election

Executives of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Friday went on stage in Phitsanulok’s Muang district to deliver speeches and introduce Jadet Jantar, the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election in the province’s constituency 1, scheduled for next Sunday (September 15).

Among the big names joining the event were former Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, party spokesperson Danuporn Punnakanta, deputy secretary-general Lintiporn Warinwatchararoj, and deputy spokesperson Treechada Srithada.

After being introduced, Jadet took the stage and highlighted the party’s flagship policies that he would help implement in Phitsanulok, including the 30-baht universal healthcare anywhere, drug suppression, tourism promotion, and sustainable waste management.

Jadet underscored his work experience in spearheading charitable projects under the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and Ruam Katanyu Foundation. He added that as a former Pheu Thai executive board member, all the problems that Phitsanulok locals bring to him would be forwarded directly to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.