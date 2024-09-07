Pheu Thai goes all-out to win Phitsanulok by-election

Executives of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Friday went on stage in Phitsanulok’s Muang district to deliver speeches and introduce Jadet Jantar, the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election in the province’s constituency 1, scheduled for next Sunday (September 15).
Among the big names joining the event were former Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, party spokesperson Danuporn Punnakanta, deputy secretary-general Lintiporn Warinwatchararoj, and deputy spokesperson Treechada Srithada.
After being introduced, Jadet took the stage and highlighted the party’s flagship policies that he would help implement in Phitsanulok, including the 30-baht universal healthcare anywhere, drug suppression, tourism promotion, and sustainable waste management.
Jadet underscored his work experience in spearheading charitable projects under the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and Ruam Katanyu Foundation. He added that as a former Pheu Thai executive board member, all the problems that Phitsanulok locals bring to him would be forwarded directly to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Lintiporn highlighted that Phitsanulok is a strategic point connecting the northern region to the lower and upper central regions, adding that the city needs strong support to overcome the stagnating economy and become a tourism and economic hub.
“The solution to this problem is what Pheu Thai offers: the digital wallet campaign that will stimulate the local economy and help struggling people get by,” she said.
The by-election will be held on September 15 to fill an MP seat previously held by Padipat Suntiphada, an executive of the now-defunct Move Forward Party who was banned from politics by the Constitutional Court.
Opposition leader People’s Party, born out of the dissolved Move Forward, needs this seat to keep its total seats in the House from falling any further. The party has fielded Natachanon Chanaburanasak, a 34-year-old adviser of Padipat, as its candidate.