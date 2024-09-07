Paetongtarn urges new Cabinet to ensure continuity

At a special Cabinet meeting on Saturday, Paetongtarn urged ministers to embrace the royal decree as a source of inspiration and guidance for their work. She also emphasised the importance of continuing the economic stimulus policies implemented by the previous government.

Paetongtarn outlined several key policy directives for her Cabinet:

Accelerate Permanent Secretary Appointments: Ministers were instructed to prepare proposals for the appointment of civil servants to fill vacancies left by retiring permanent secretaries. Enhance Parliamentary Communication: The Ministry of Transport was tasked with clarifying and addressing policy-related questions from parliamentarians and promoting public understanding of government policies. Continue Economic Stimulus: The Cabinet was urged to maintain the momentum of economic stimulus measures initiated by former prime minister Srettha Thavisin , including promoting tourism, supporting agricultural products, and addressing social issues such as flooding.

Paetongtarn’s directives were meant to reflect her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of power and maintaining economic stability in Thailand.