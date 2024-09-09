Prawit finds it tough to keep MPs loyal as PPRP shifts to opposition

Another reason the “Big House” faction has decided to stay with Prawit is a sense of duty. It is no secret that Santi is unhappy with PPRP, yet he has not yet severed ties. Before the 2023 election, he almost joined the Bhumjaithai Party (Blue Camp), but stayed due to Prawit’s request.

It is believed that once his debt of gratitude is repaid, Santi will lead his team across to the Blue Camp, which is known for rewarding MPs with ministerial positions.

Meanwhile, the Kamphaeng Phet “Big House” group, led by Warathep Rattanakorn, comprises two MPs. Warathep’s close ties with Pheu Thai suggest that that he will likely return to the Red Camp once his work with PPRP is done.

The Sa Kaew “Big House”, comprising Trinuch Thienthong and Kwanruen Thienthong, will likely remain with Prawit due to deep bonds of gratitude. They have had ties with Prawit dating back to his military days, plus Trinuch is additionally grateful for the support he provided when she was education minister.

The Singburi “Big House, only comprises one MP, former digital economy and society minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn. It is unlikely he will leave Prawit because he owes the party leader for helping him secure the ministerial post.

Meanwhile, the “Nok Lae” (parrot) MPs are divided into two regions: Northeast (Isaan) and South, with four MPs each. Most owe their electoral success to Prawit, though a few like Kanchana Jangkhwa from Chaiyaphum, have strong voter bases and are being courted by the Blue Camp.

As Prawit’s influence wanes, it will be important to see when and if the allegiance of these 20 MPs shifts to the Blue or the Red camp once Prawit signals it is time to part ways.

