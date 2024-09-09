Prawit finds it tough to keep MPs loyal as PPRP shifts to opposition

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has fully transitioned from a member of the ruling coalition to an opposition party.
While General Prawit Wongsuwan remains the party leader, backed by 20 MPs, he faces significant challenges in retaining their loyalty now that his political influence is waning.
Many PPRP MPs have reportedly stayed with the party out of loyalty to Prawit, honouring their long-standing ties with him from when he held great power.
However, a review of these 20 MPs, particularly those from the “Big House” faction, shows that while they have had the opportunity to join other parties, they have chosen to remain with Prawit during this difficult period.
The Phetchabun Big House group, led by Santi Promphat, comprises six MPs who have chosen to stay with Prawit due to unresolved tensions with Thamanat Prompow, making reconciliation difficult.
Thamanat, formerly PPRP’s secretary-general, led a group of some 20 rebel MPs to Pheu Thai Party, where they have secured three Cabinet seats.
Another reason the “Big House” faction has decided to stay with Prawit is a sense of duty. It is no secret that Santi is unhappy with PPRP, yet he has not yet severed ties. Before the 2023 election, he almost joined the Bhumjaithai Party (Blue Camp), but stayed due to Prawit’s request.
It is believed that once his debt of gratitude is repaid, Santi will lead his team across to the Blue Camp, which is known for rewarding MPs with ministerial positions.
Meanwhile, the Kamphaeng Phet “Big House” group, led by Warathep Rattanakorn, comprises two MPs. Warathep’s close ties with Pheu Thai suggest that that he will likely return to the Red Camp once his work with PPRP is done.
The Sa Kaew “Big House”, comprising Trinuch Thienthong and Kwanruen Thienthong, will likely remain with Prawit due to deep bonds of gratitude. They have had ties with Prawit dating back to his military days, plus Trinuch is additionally grateful for the support he provided when she was education minister.
The Singburi “Big House, only comprises one MP, former digital economy and society minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn. It is unlikely he will leave Prawit because he owes the party leader for helping him secure the ministerial post.
Meanwhile, the “Nok Lae” (parrot) MPs are divided into two regions: Northeast (Isaan) and South, with four MPs each. Most owe their electoral success to Prawit, though a few like Kanchana Jangkhwa from Chaiyaphum, have strong voter bases and are being courted by the Blue Camp.
As Prawit’s influence wanes, it will be important to see when and if the allegiance of these 20 MPs shifts to the Blue or the Red camp once Prawit signals it is time to part ways.