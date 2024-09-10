PPRP will investigate, not expel Thamanat’s faction, says new sec-gen

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will not dance to the tune of the 20 rebel MPs and expel them, the new party secretary-general Paibul Nititawan said.
Instead, he said, the party will investigate the 20 MPs to see if they have violated the party’s charter and will penalise them.
These 20 MPs are under the control of former party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, who is believed to have edged out the main faction loyal to PPRP leader, General Prawit Wongsuwan, to secure three Cabinet seats. Prawit’s faction is now on the cold opposition bench.
The rebel faction has been challenging the party to expel them so they can join other parties, such as the ruling Pheu Thai Party. If MPs resign from their party, they lose their parliamentary status, but if expelled, they can retain their status by finding a new party to join within one month.
Paibul denied that PPRP was trying to pressure the MPs into resigning on their own.
He succeeded Thamanat as the party’s secretary-general after the latter resigned last week.
Paibul said that during a meeting chaired by Prawit on Tuesday, the party resolved to set up a panel to probe the 20 MPs over the next 60 days.
He said the panel, which will be chaired by him, will first find out if the rebel MPs had violated party regulations. He also said that these 20 MPs will not be allowed any posts in the House standing panels, which fall under PPRP’s quota.
“We have no clear reason to expel them, but will use other penalty measures,” Paibul said.
Paibul said the meeting also resolved to appoint two deputy secretary-generals, namely former Chonburi governor Pakaratham Thianchai and Chaiyaphum MP Kanchana Changwa.
The meeting also appointed Samart Janechaijitwanit, who is known to be Prawit’s aide, as deputy party spokesman.
Paibul said the meeting also appointed Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Sutham Jaritngam and Phetchabun MP Akara Thongjaisod as party whisp to coordinate with chief opposition whip Pakornwut Udompipatskul.
Paibul said the two whips’ first task will be to coordinate during the policy debate which will be held on Thursday and Friday.