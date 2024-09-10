PPRP will investigate, not expel Thamanat’s faction, says new sec-gen

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will not dance to the tune of the 20 rebel MPs and expel them, the new party secretary-general Paibul Nititawan said.

Instead, he said, the party will investigate the 20 MPs to see if they have violated the party’s charter and will penalise them.

These 20 MPs are under the control of former party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, who is believed to have edged out the main faction loyal to PPRP leader, General Prawit Wongsuwan, to secure three Cabinet seats. Prawit’s faction is now on the cold opposition bench.