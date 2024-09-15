Phitsanulok people show enthusiasm for voting in by-election

A long queue of voters was seen on Sunday morning for the by-election in Phitsanulok’s Constituency 1, a two-way race between the ruling Pheu Thai and the opposition People’s Party.
Voters lined up outside polling stations even before the doors opened at 8am.
Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong went to inspect the readiness at some polling stations in Muang district before the voting started.
The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of Fair Party MP Padipat Suntiphada from politics for 10 years following the dissolution of the Move Forward Party on August 7 by the Constitutional Court. Padipat used to be an executive of Move Forward before he was tactically expelled from the party so that the Move Forward leader could become the opposition leader while Padipat retained his post of deputy House speaker.
With the consolidation of votes among Pheu Thai’s coalition partners, People’s Party, a successor of Move Forward, faces a tough fight retaining the seat.