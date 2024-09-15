Phitsanulok people show enthusiasm for voting in by-election

A long queue of voters was seen on Sunday morning for the by-election in Phitsanulok’s Constituency 1, a two-way race between the ruling Pheu Thai and the opposition People’s Party.

Voters lined up outside polling stations even before the doors opened at 8am.

Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong went to inspect the readiness at some polling stations in Muang district before the voting started.