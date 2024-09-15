Jirayu Huangsap likely to be appointed govt spokesman on Tuesday

Former Pheu Thai MP Jirayu Huangsap is likely to be named the new government spokesman when the new Cabinet appoints key political officials on Tuesday, Pheu Thai sources said on Sunday.
PM’s Office secretary general Prommin Lertsuridej said that when the first weekly Cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is held on Tuesday, the Cabinet would appoint political officials for the posts that are ready.
“Coalition partners will try to nominate as many of their political officials as possible because the work must be continued,” Prommin said.
“Most political posts will be held by the same persons, and the Cabinet will also appoint the government spokesman and deputies on Tuesday.”
Pheu Thai sources said the party had dropped its plan to nominate Jakrapob Penkair, former spokesman of the Thaksin Shinawatra government, to the post because he is still facing some lawsuits.
Instead, the party would nominate Jirayu for the post. The sources said Jirayu had resigned as a member of a state enterprise’s board of directors last week.
Meanwhile, sources said the Bhumjaithai Party would nominate Karom Phonphonklang, former deputy spokesman of the Srettha Thavisin government, for the same post.
The faction of Palang Pracharath Party MPs under the command of former agriculture minister Thamanat Prompow will nominate Anukul Prueksanusak, a failed MP candidate of the party, to the post of deputy spokesman under the group’s quota.
The sources added that the United Thai Nation Party had informed Pheu Thai it had selected its choice of deputy spokesman but would not disclose the name for now.