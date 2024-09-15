Jirayu Huangsap likely to be appointed govt spokesman on Tuesday

Former Pheu Thai MP Jirayu Huangsap is likely to be named the new government spokesman when the new Cabinet appoints key political officials on Tuesday, Pheu Thai sources said on Sunday.

PM’s Office secretary general Prommin Lertsuridej said that when the first weekly Cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is held on Tuesday, the Cabinet would appoint political officials for the posts that are ready.

“Coalition partners will try to nominate as many of their political officials as possible because the work must be continued,” Prommin said.