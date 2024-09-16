Phumtham starts his first day at Defence Ministry with sacred rites

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai performed sacred rites and paid respect to revered figures, including statues of past kings and military leaders before officially starting work.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, was joined in these ceremonies by Deputy Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakphanit.

The rites commenced at 10am, with the ministers paying respect at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine, located near the Defence Ministry.

After this, Phumtham and Nattapon entered the ministry’s compound to make offerings to past warrior kings and generals, such as King Naresuan the Great, King Rama III and King Rama V.