Prompong seeks disqualification of Prawit as MP over low attendance

Former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit on Wednesday asked the House of Representatives to investigate the attendance of Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan and called for his disqualification as an MP for missing more than one-fourth of House meetings.

Prompong lodged his complaint with House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, asking for a probe into whether Prawit’s MP status should be terminated in line with Article 101 of the Constitution.

He said the article states that an MP must lose his parliamentary status if he or she has missed one-fourth of House meetings without permission from the House speaker.