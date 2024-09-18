OAG faces backlash over slow action over Tak Bai massacre suspects

Prayut said the seven other suspects in the OAG case were drivers of the trucks used to drive the protesters to Inkhayuth Borihan Camp. The protesters were piled one on top of another and 78 died of suffocation. The suspects are:

Sub-Lieutenant Nattawut Luamsai

Wissanu Lertsongkhram

Lieutenant Wisnukorn Chaisarn

Piti Yarnkaeew

Sgt-Major 3rd Class Ratchadej Srisuwan

Lt-Colonel Prasert Matmin

Sub-Lieutenant Ritthirong Promrit

Prayut said Phisal, who was the southern army chief at the time and held the rank of lieutenant general, had ordered the crackdown on the protesters. Some 300 protesters had gathered to protest against the arrest of six Muslim village defence volunteers on charges of stealing state weapons for insurgents on on October 19, 2004.

Meanwhile, he said, Chalermchai had ordered that just 25 trucks be put on standby for the crackdown.

After the protesters were arrested, 40 or 50 protesters were stuffed in each of the 25 trucks, and once they arrived at the camp at 7pm, some 78 of the protesters had suffocated to death.

In 2005, the Songkhla Court ruled that the 78 protesters had died of suffocation during detention by state officials. After the court’s ruling, the OAG ordered a further investigation for charging suspects in the extrajudicial killings.

Prayut said police had completed the probe on July 31 this year, and the attorney general resolved to charge Chalermchai and seven drivers of the trucks with collaborating to murder. The charge was based on using improper methods to transport arrested protesters, resulting in their deaths from suffocation.

He added that, so far, none of the eight suspects have been arrested and charged because police investigators have always disagreed with public prosecutors and have wanted to drop the charges.

Prayut said if the case expires before the suspects are arraigned on murder charges in court, society should see this case as a lesson to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

However, Prayut admitted that there were no records of a case taking up to 19 years to investigate before the attorney-general decided to have the suspects charged in court.

“Since I became a public prosecutor, I have never heard of a case taking this long. I can’t say whether it is strange or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, apart from Chalermchai and Phisal, the five other defendants in the case filed by the families are:

Pol General Wongkot Maneerin, former director of the Forward Command of the Royal Thai Police

Pol Lt-General Manote Kraiwong, former commander of Provincial Police Bureau 9

Pol Maj-General Saksommai

Phutthakul, former chief of Tak Bai Police Station

Siwa Saengmanee, former SBPAC chief

Wichom Thongsom, former Narathiwat governor

Prayut added that Phisal also enjoys legal immunity granted by Article 125 of the Constitution during the parliamentary session, so it might be impossible to charge him in court before the case expires.

