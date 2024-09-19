PM’s policy advisory team to play a major role in govt decisions

The Prime Minister's policy advisory team, led by Pansak Vinyaratn as chief advisor, Dr Surapong Suebwonglee as deputy chief advisor, and advisors Supavud Saicheua, Tongthong Chandransu, and Pongthep Thepkanjana, is tasked with providing recommendations and suggestions on government policy implementation as assigned by the Prime Minister.

Pansak is a trusted confidant of Thaksin Shinawatra, with whom he has maintained close communication for advice and on whose CARE (Creative Action for Revival & People Empowerment ) talk programme he appeared occasionally while the former prime minister was in exile abroad. In his new role, he will oversee both domestic and international policy perspectives.

The advisory team is composed of experienced figures from various fields, including academics, legal experts, and former civil servants, all of whom have worked closely with Thaksin and Paetongtarn.