PM tops Line Today poll

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been ranked in first place among Thai politicians in a Line Today poll conducted between September 10-20, the results of which were published today.
Thailand’s 31st and 2nd female PM was followed by former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.
Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin Shinawatra, came in seventh place, with three key figures of the People's Party ranked sixth, eighth and ninth respectively.
The survey results are given below.