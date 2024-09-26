PM tops Line Today poll

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2024

Politicians from the People’s Party do well in the rankings, with Democrat Chuan Leekpai and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra also placing high

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been ranked in first place among Thai politicians in a Line Today poll conducted between September 10-20, the results of which were published today.

Thailand’s 31st and 2nd female PM was followed by former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

Paetongtarn’s father, Thaksin Shinawatra, came in seventh place, with three key figures of the People's Party ranked sixth, eighth and ninth respectively.

The survey results are given below.

  • Paetongtarn Shinawatra: 4,764 points 
  • Pita Limjaroenrat: 2,991 points 
  • Chalermchai Sri-on: 1,355 points 
  • Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga: 681 points 
  • Former House Speaker Chuan Leekpai: 585 points 
  • People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut: 428 points 
  • Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra: 336 points 
  • People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun: 313 points 
  • People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn: 181 points 
  • Seree Ruam Thai Party leader Seripisut Temiyavet: 131 points
