Jatuporn vows to take to the streets again if two projects implemented

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan vowed on Saturday he would lead protesters on the streets again if the Pheu Thai-led government went ahead with its plan to legalise casinos and allow foreign investors to lease land for 99 years.

Jatuporn was giving a speech at an event held at the Peace TV satellite TV station on Ram-Indra Road.

Jatuporn, a former leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), was speaking to mark his 59th birthday. The event was organised by the Khana Lomruam Prachachon (Melting Pot Group), which vowed to unite people of all colour groups, including the red and yellow shirts.