Tak Bai case tests PM but can crisis be turned into opportunity?

The unrest in Thailand’s southern border provinces was a major challenge for Thaksin Shinawatra during his term as PM. And even though the political era has shifted with his daughter now in power, this issue might continue to haunt them.

A statement made by the former leader on January 4, 2004, regarding the resistance movement in the southern border, referred to them dismissively as “petty criminals”. However, the situation escalated and despite Thaksin's firm grip on power at the time, he was unable to resolve the issue.

An “eye for an eye” approach was initially adopted but many soon realised that violence could not solve the complex problems of the region. The southern conflict, therefore, became an unrelenting adversary for Thaksin and his administration.

The Tak Bai incident, which saw protesters surrounding the Tak Bai police station in Narathiwat transported in military trucks to Ingkhayutthaborihan Camp in Pattani, resulted in the deaths of 78 people due to suffocation during the transfer. This incident left families grieving and reignited the southern conflict.